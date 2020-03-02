Rangers' Anthony DeAngelo: Two PP helpers in loss
DeAngelo recorded two assists, both on the power play, in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Flyers.
The 24-year-old blueliner continues to have a breakout campaign. DeAngelo has 13 goals and 49 points, both career highs, through 63 games, with 18 of those points (three goals, 15 helpers) coming with the man advantage.
