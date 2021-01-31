DeAngelo was waived by the Rangers on Sunday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

DeAngelo has been given every opportunity to succeed with the Rangers, including time on the first power-play unit over the last two games. Nevertheless, the 25-year-old posted an assist and a minus-6 rating over six games, and his defensive contributions have been an eyesore. K'Andre Miller's emergence likely made this decision easier as well. DeAngelo posted 53 points -- 19 on the power play -- over 68 games last season, so perhaps another team will be willing to offer the blueliner a fresh start. He's under contract through next season at a cap hit of $4.8 million per year.