DeAngelo's contract will be bought out after the season, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.
The Rangers gave DeAngelo the option of having his contract terminated so he could find a new team but he declined the opportunity. The 25-year-old has one assist this season and hasn't appeared in a game since January. He's expected to have his contract bought out this offseason and will become an unrestricted free agent.
