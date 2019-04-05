Rangers' Anthony DeAngelo: Will play Friday
DeAngelo (lower body) is among the warmup lines, indicating he will suit up for Friday's contest against the Blue Jackets, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.
DeAngelo was given a late GTD designation thanks to a lower-body issue popping up, but it won't ultimately cost him any action. The blueliner has taken advantage of his expanded role this season by racking up a career-high 30 points -- four goals and 30 assists -- making him both a season-long and daily option along the blue line. The 2014 first-round pick will certainly hold a much higher spot on draft boards next season than he did entering 2018-19.
