DeAngelo (lower body) is among the warmup lines, indicating he will suit up for Friday's contest against the Blue Jackets, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.

DeAngelo was given a late GTD designation thanks to a lower-body issue popping up, but it won't ultimately cost him any action. The blueliner has taken advantage of his expanded role this season by racking up a career-high 30 points -- four goals and 30 assists -- making him both a season-long and daily option along the blue line. The 2014 first-round pick will certainly hold a much higher spot on draft boards next season than he did entering 2018-19.