Rangers' Anthony DeAngelo: Will play Sunday
DeAngelo is suiting up against Carolina on Sunday.
DeAngelo is expected to replace forward Vinni Lettieri and actually took line rushes with fourth-liners Vladislav Namestnikov and Brett Howden prior to the game. This will be DeAngelo's 2018-19 season debut.
More News
-
Rangers' Anthony DeAngelo: Playing in preseason opener•
-
Rangers' Anthony DeAngelo: Begins skating•
-
Rangers' Anthony DeAngelo: Officially done for season•
-
Rangers' Anthony DeAngelo: Out 3-4 weeks with sprained ankle•
-
Rangers' Anthony DeAngelo: Exits with injury•
-
Rangers' Anthony DeAngelo: Continues to impress offensively•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...