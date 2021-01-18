DeAngelo's discipline is over, but coach David Quinn said he'll remain a healthy scratch Tuesday against the Devils, Rick Carpiniello of The Athletic reports.

Quinn scratched DeAngelo on Saturday after he took an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty in the season opener, and the coach doesn't want to rock the boat following Saturday's 5-0 win, so DeAngelo will remain on the bench against New Jersey. Given Quinn's reluctance to mess with a winning formula, DeAngelo may not crack the lineup again until the next time New York loses.