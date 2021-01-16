DeAngelo will be a healthy scratch for Saturday's game against the Islanders, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.
DeAngelo went minus-1 and took an unsportsmanlike penalty in Thursday's season opener against the Islanders, so coach David Quinn is probably hoping Saturday's scratch will light a fire under the 25-year-old blueliner. DeAngelo could return to action as soon as Tuesday against the Devils.
