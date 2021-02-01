Rangers GM Jeff Gorton said Monday that DeAngelo won't play for the Rangers again, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports.

DeAngelo cleared waivers Monday and was officially placed on the taxi squad. He won't return to the team in any capacity. Gorton said DeAngelo "wasn't able to move on" after being a healthy scratch twice this year. Finally, his off-ice issues overshadowed his on-ice abilities when he was involved in a postgame skirmish with a teammate following Saturday's overtime loss to the Penguins, which was the last straw before being waived. The Rangers aren't currently talking about voiding DeAngelo's contract, and they're actively looking to find a new place for the 25-year-old to play.