Greco was waived by the Rangers on Monday, Rick Carpiniello of The Athletic reports.
Greco should provide organizational depth for the Rangers but is unlikely to spend any time on Broadway in 2021. While he has displayed some promising scoring touch at the AHL level, the 27-year-old Queens native has just one game of NHL experience under his belt.
