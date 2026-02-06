site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Anton Blidh: Back in AHL
RotoWire Staff
Blidh was reassigned to AHL Hartford on Thursday.
Blidh was held off the scoresheet in Thursday's 2-0 loss to the Hurricanes. He'll play with Hartford during the NHL's Olympic break.
