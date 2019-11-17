Play

Rangers' Artemi Panarin: 11-game scoring streak

Panarin had a goal and an assist Saturday in a 4-3 loss to the Panthers.

It's his fifth multi-point game in six and the 11th consecutive game where he's gotten at least a point (five goals, 12 assists). The yeast in the Bread Man's game is sure making his fantasy value rise.

