Panarin registered two assists in a 5-2 loss to Chicago on Saturday.

Panarin has recorded at least a point in five of his last six games, which brings him up to six goals and 28 points in 26 games this season. As good as he's done so far in 2022-23, it's possible that his scoring pace will actually improve as the campaign progresses. The 31-year-old forward averaged 1.34 points per game from 2019-20 through 2021-22 compared to his 2022-23 pace of 1.08.