Panarin tallied a goal and two assists in Sunday's 7-0 win over the Predators.

Panarin assisted on goals from Mika Zibanejad and K'Andre Miller in the first period before adding a power-play marker later in the frame. Panarin has points in four straight games after Sunday's three-point effort, tallying three goals and four assists in that span. The 31-year-old winger is up to 23 goals and 57 assists through 70 games this season.