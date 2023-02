Panarin scored twice on four shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 6-4 win over the Canucks.

Panarin tallied twice in the first period and set up Mika Zibanejad's empty-netter in the third. A well-known playmaker, Panarin has displayed an excellent finishing touch with six goals over his last two games. The 31-year-old is up to 18 tallies, 62 points, 142 shots on net and a plus-3 rating through 54 outings.