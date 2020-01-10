Rangers' Artemi Panarin: Another three-point effort

Panarin scored a goal and two assists -- one on the power play -- in Thursday's 6-3 win over New Jersey.

Panarin scored three points for a third consecutive home game, and he's racked up at least that many in five of his last seven games overall. The 28-year-old Russian has already topped the 60-point mark for the fifth consecutive season to open his career, and Panarin is just seven goals shy of the career-best 31 he potted in 2016-17. Not only are his 61 points are good for sixth in the league, but Panarin has at least one game in hand on each of the five guys ahead of him.