Rangers' Artemi Panarin: Another three-point effort
Panarin scored a goal and two assists -- one on the power play -- in Thursday's 6-3 win over New Jersey.
Panarin scored three points for a third consecutive home game, and he's racked up at least that many in five of his last seven games overall. The 28-year-old Russian has already topped the 60-point mark for the fifth consecutive season to open his career, and Panarin is just seven goals shy of the career-best 31 he potted in 2016-17. Not only are his 61 points are good for sixth in the league, but Panarin has at least one game in hand on each of the five guys ahead of him.
More News
-
Rangers' Artemi Panarin: Big night versus Sharks•
-
Rangers' Artemi Panarin: Leads rally with four points•
-
Rangers' Artemi Panarin: Explodes for four points•
-
Rangers' Artemi Panarin: Breaks up shutout with PPG•
-
Rangers' Artemi Panarin: Ignites rout of Vegas•
-
Rangers' Artemi Panarin: Charging toward 100-point season•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.