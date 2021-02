Panarin dished out three assists to go with a team-high five shots in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Capitals.

Panarin couldn't solve Vitek Vanecek himself but helped Ryan Strome do so twice before adding a helper on Pavel Buchnevich's empty-netter. The star winger has three points in each of his last two games, nine points in his last four and 15 points in 10 games overall. That's elite production any way you slice it.