Rangers' Artemi Panarin: Assist machine lately
Panarin picked up an assist and fired six shots on goal in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Avalanche.
Panarin has racked up 10 assists in eight games, during which he hasn't tallied a goal of his own. The Russian winger now has 95 points (32 goals, 63 helpers), 209 shots on net and a plus-36 rating in 69 games during his first season as a Ranger.
