Panarin (not injury related) returned to practice Wednesday, but he won't play Thursday against the Bruins, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.
Panarin returned from his leave of absence Wednesday, joining his teammates on the ice for practice, but he'll need to get back into playing shape following his eight-game absence before rejoining the lineup. Another update on the 29-year-old winger's status should be released prior to Saturday's rematch with Boston.
