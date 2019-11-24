Play

Rangers' Artemi Panarin: Back on board after streak snapped

Panarin notched a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 6-5 win over the Canadiens.

The Bread Man had his 12-game scoring streak snapped Friday against the Sens, but was right back at it Saturday. Panarin's 27 points in 21 games put him on the best pace of his career. He's fantasy gold. Period.

