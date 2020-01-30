Rangers' Artemi Panarin: Back to 100 percent

Panarin (upper body) is 100 percent healthy ahead of Friday's matchup with Detroit, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.

Panarin skipped the All-Star Game due to an upper-body injury, but the NHL's week-long break evidently afforded him enough time to return to full health. The 28-year-old winger, who's already racked up 26 goals and 68 points through 47 games this campaign, will occupy a top-six role and a spot on the Rangers' first power-play unit against the Red Wings.