Panarin (not injury related) won't play Wednesday versus the Islanders for roster-management reasons, Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports.

Panarin is also not expected to play before the Olympic break. In reality, this likely spells the end of Panarin's time as a Ranger, as the team has already committed to not having him beyond this season. A trade destination is not yet known. Panarin has 19 goals and 57 points over 52 appearances, so fantasy managers will need to pivot to a secondary plan with Panarin not expected to play until he's with a new team.