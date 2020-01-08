Rangers' Artemi Panarin: Big night versus Sharks

Panarin had two assists and scored an empty-net goal, finishing Tuesday's 5-3 win over Colorado with three points.

Panarin assisted on a pair of critical goals by the Rangers, including Ryan Strome's game-winning tally late in the second period. Panarin's empty-net goal sealed the win for the hosts, and that had to feel good considering his eight shots on goal were a game high. Up next are the Devils on Thursday, a team Panarin has yet to find the scoresheet against in two previous meetings.