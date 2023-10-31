Panarin posted a goal with two assists in Monday's 3-2 overtime win against the Jets.

Panarin celebrated his 32nd birthday in style, factoring in on every goal in Winnipeg, including the primary apple on the game-winning goal by Mika Zibanejad in overtime. He has picked up at least one point in all nine games this season, collecting five goals with 10 assists, including a goal and eight points on the power play. The Rangers are back at it Thursday at home against the Hurricanes.