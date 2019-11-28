Rangers' Artemi Panarin: Bread rises again
Panarin fashioned two assists -- including one on the man advantage -- in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Hurricanes.
Panarin is setting the bar higher for himself in his first year with the Blueshirts, as his 1.39 points-per-game output easily qualifies as a career high. Viewed from another lens, Bread is currently ranked seventh in the league in points on a team that's otherwise struggling to gain ground in a highly competitive Metropolitan Division with a record of 12-9-2.
