Rangers' Artemi Panarin: Bread rises again

Panarin fashioned two assists -- including one on the man advantage -- in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Hurricanes.

Panarin is setting the bar higher for himself in his first year with the Blueshirts, as his 1.39 points-per-game output easily qualifies as a career high. Viewed from another lens, Bread is currently ranked seventh in the league in points on a team that's otherwise struggling to gain ground in a highly competitive Metropolitan Division with a record of 12-9-2.