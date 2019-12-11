Rangers' Artemi Panarin: Breaks up shutout with PPG

Panarin scored a power-play goal on four shots in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Kings.

The Russian simply can't be stopped, as he has three goals in his last four games and 15 tallies overall this year. Panarin's late tally was enough to end Jonathan Quick's shutout attempt, but the Rangers would still taste defeat. Panarin is up to 37 points (12 on the power play), 86 shots and a plus-12 rating in 30 contests this year.