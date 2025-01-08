Panarin notched three assists in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Stars.

The 33-year-old winger came out of the gates flying, setting up two tallies by Alexis Lafreniere and one by Vincent Trocheck to give the Rangers a 3-0 lead before the 12-minute mark of the first period. The team's struggling defense couldn't make the lead hold up, however. It was Panarin's first multi-point performance since Dec. 8, breaking a slump that had seen him manage one goal and six points over his prior 11 appearances.