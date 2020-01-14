Rangers' Artemi Panarin: Career-best night against Isles

Panarin scored two goals and three assists in Monday's 6-2 win over the Islanders.

After Jordan Eberle opened the scoring only 18 seconds into the game, Panarin got to work and had a hand in five straight goals to put things out of reach. In addition to tying his own career-best mark for points in a game, he tied a Rangers' franchise record set by Hall of Famer Andy Bathgate in 1961 by scoring at least three points in his fourth consecutive game. Panarin has a massive 26 goals and 67 points through his first 45 games as a Blueshirt, moving him into third in the NHL scoring race behind Edmonton's dynamic duo of Connor McDavid (71) and Leon Draisaitl (70).