Panarin recorded a power-play goal, an assist and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Capitals.
Panarin put only one shot on net Wednesday, but he made it count, beating Darcy Kuemper on a second-period power play to give the Rangers a 2-1 lead. His goal ultimately stood as the game-winner, and it was Panarin's 19th of the season. Panarin's marker came after he helped set up the first of K'Andre Miller's two goals in the win. The two-point effort raised Panarin's point total to 46 through 33 games, so he's on pace to surpass 100 points for the first time after topping 90 on three previous occasions.
