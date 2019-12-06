Rangers' Artemi Panarin: Charging toward 100-point season
Panarin scored the game-winning goal Thursday in a 3-2 victory over the Blue Jackets.
It was his first time back in Columbus and what a return it was. The goal was Panarin's first in six games. But minor drought aside, he's an offensive star with 34 points, including 13 goals, in 27 games. And that puts Panarin on a pace to top 100 points for the first time in his career. Use him well.
