Rangers' Artemi Panarin: Cleared for contact
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Panarin (lower body) has been cleared for contact, though he is wearing a non-contact jersey at practice Friday, Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports.
It appears that Panarin will be healthy enough to play Opening Night against the Penguins on Oct. 7. The 33-year-old star winger had 37 goals and 52 assists in 80 regular-season appearances in 2024-25, a drop from the 120 points he had the previous campaign. Look for Panarin to get back to the 90-plus point mark this season.
