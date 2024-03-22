Panarin scored three goals on a team-high six shots on net with a plus-3 rating in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Bruins.

Facing the team the Rangers are trying to catch to claim the NHL's best record, Panarin got his squad on the board with two tallies in the second period before completing his seventh career hat trick with an empty-netter. The 32-year-old has 41 goals on the season, the first time in his career he's reached the 40-goal plateau, and he's just three points away from his first 100-point campaign. Panarin isn't slowing down with the finish line in sight, either -- he's produced multiple points in eight of the last 17 contests, racking up 10 goals and 29 points over that stretch.