Panarin connected on the Rangers' lone goal Sunday as the Blue Jackets rolled to a 5-1 victory.

Panarin, who has at least one point in all six games this season, continued his early-season surge Sunday. But he didn't get much help, however, as the Rangers' forwards collectively compiled a minus-15 rating. Trailing 3-0 with time running out during the second period, Panarin connected on an unassisted power-play goal. On an early two-point-per-game-pace, Panarin shared the team lead with five shots Sunday and was tagged with a minus-2 rating.