Panarin notched two power-play assists in Friday's 5-4 shootout win over the Oilers.

Panarin extended his point streak to six games, during which he has six goals and eight helpers. The winger has been a key part of the Rangers' offense lately -- the team has scored at least four goals in seven straight contests. He's up to 64 points (23 on the power play), 143 shots on net, 24 PIM and a plus-3 rating through 55 appearances this season.