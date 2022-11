Panarin notched an assist in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Coyotes.

Panarin has produced six helpers in his last five games, with four of those assists coming on the power play. The 31-year-old winger's goal drought stands at seven games after Sunday's win, but fantasy managers can live with that as long as his playmaking stays sharp. He's recorded five goals, 17 assists, 43 shots on net, 10 PIM and a minus-8 rating with 12 power-play point through 17 contests this season.