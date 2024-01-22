Panarin recorded a goal on two shots in Sunday's 5-2 win over Anaheim.

With the game tied up 2-2 in the third period, Panarin fired a slap shot from the side of the net on a beautiful cross-ice feed from Adam Fox. Lukas Dostal did not leave much room to score but Panarin went top shelf for his 22nd of the year and has moved into fifth place in NHL scoring. He has been especially hot as of late, scoring 19 points (11 goals and eight assists) in his last 15 games. The Rangers continue their four-game road trip when they visit San Jose on Tuesday.