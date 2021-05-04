Panarin's (lower body) availability for the Rangers' final three games of the campaign is in jeopardy, Sportsnet reports.

Panarin's injury isn't believed to be overly serious, but the Rangers only have three regular-season contests remaining and have already been eliminated from postseason contention, so there's no reason for the team to rush its star forward back if he isn't 100 percent healthy. If Panarin is in fact done for the year, he'll finish having racked up an impressive 17 goals and 58 points in just 42 contests.