Panarin had a goal and two assists Saturday in a 7-2 win over the Senators.

His empty-net goal made it 6-2 late in the third period. Panarin's two assists were both primary ones in the first half of the second period, and they helped kickstart the Rangers five-goal second period. He has 30 goals and 66 points this season and is pacing toward 50 goals and 110 points. Panarin is the eighth-most productive NHL point getter over the last three seasons. He has 254 in 206 games, and is behind Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Nathan MacKinnon, Nikita Kucherov, Matthew Tkachuk, Mikko Rantanen and David Pastrnak.