Panarin had a goal and two assists Saturday in a 7-2 win over the Senators.

His empty-net goal made it 6-2 late in the third period. Panarin's two assists were both primary ones in the first half of the second period, and they helped kickstart the Rangers five-goal second period. He has 30 goals and 66 points this season and is pacing toward new personal bests offensively. Panarin is the eighth-most productive NHL point producer over the last three seasons behind Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Nathan MacKinnon, Nikita Kucherov, Matthew Tkachuk, Mikko Rantanen and David Pastrnak.