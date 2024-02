Panarin is considered day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Panarin missed Wednesday's practice due to his lower-body issue, leaving his status for Thursday's game versus the Devils up in the air. If Panarin, who's racked up 32 goals and 75 points through 56 contests this season, is unable to go, Kaapo Kakko or Will Cuylle will likely see an expanded role against New Jersey.