Rangers' Artemi Panarin: Delivers third goal of season
Panarin scored a goal on two shots and had two PIM in Friday's 5-2 loss to Washington.
Panarin finished off a nice give-and-go with Chris Kreider late in the second period for his third goal of the year. The former Blue Jacket and Blackhawk scored at least 27 goals and 74 points in each of his first four NHL seasons and has three goals and five points in his first five games as a Ranger.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.