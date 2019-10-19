Rangers' Artemi Panarin: Delivers third goal of season

Panarin scored a goal on two shots and had two PIM in Friday's 5-2 loss to Washington.

Panarin finished off a nice give-and-go with Chris Kreider late in the second period for his third goal of the year. The former Blue Jacket and Blackhawk scored at least 27 goals and 74 points in each of his first four NHL seasons and has three goals and five points in his first five games as a Ranger.