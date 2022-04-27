Panarin (upper body) won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Hurricanes, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.
It's not clear how Panarin was injured, but the Rangers will take no chances with their superstar winger. More information should be available prior to Wednesday's game versus the Canadiens.
