Panarin recorded a pair of assists and seven shots on goal in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Oilers.

One of his helpers came on the power play. Panarin's riding a seven-game point streak to begin 2023-24, with three goals and seven helpers to his credit. The winger has earned five of his assists on the power play while adding 28 shots on net, two PIM and a plus-1 rating so far. With the Rangers rolling at 5-2-0, Panarin should continue to remain in his usual second-line role while serving as a playmaker on the top power-play unit.