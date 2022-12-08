Panarin notched three assists (two on the power play) and added six shots on goal in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Golden Knights.

It's been all apples in December for Panarin -- he has eight assists through four games this month. Four of those helpers have come with the man advantage. The playmaking winger has six goals, 26 assists, 16 power-play points, 70 shots on net, 12 PIM and a minus-7 rating through 28 appearances this season.