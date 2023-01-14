Panarin (illness) was didn't skate Saturday, per Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today.
Panarin is suffering from a stomach bug that's made it's way through the Rangers' dressing room, putting his status for Sunday's game against the Canadiens in question. The 31-year-old winger has 11 goals and 35 assists through 43 games this season. Jimmy Vesey or Barclay Goodrow could move into the top six if Panarin is unable to play.
