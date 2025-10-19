Panarin recorded a goal and three assists, including one on the power play, in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Canadiens.

Panarin was involved directly in each of the Rangers' goals in this win, setting up each of the first three and later scoring what ended up being the game-winning tally at the 5:51 mark of the final period. Panarin had endured a slow start to the season with only two points in his first six outings, but he seems to have ended his slump with this dominant effort.