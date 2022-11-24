Panarin notched an assist and three shots on goal in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Ducks.
Panarin snapped a three-game point drought with his secondary helper on a Braden Schneider tally. The assist was Panarin's 400th in his eight-year NHL career. The 31-year-old winger is now eight points shy of 600 as well, a mark he should achieve later this season. in 2022-23, he's produced five goals, 18 assists, 49 shots on net and a minus-9 rating through 21 appearances.
