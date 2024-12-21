Panarin produced an assist and three shots on goal in Friday's 3-1 win over the Stars.
Panarin missed two games due to an upper-body injury, but he was able to log 17:25 of ice time Friday. He picked up where he left off -- the winger has three goals and eight assists over his last eight appearances. Panarin is up to 15 goals, 22 helpers, 97 shots on net and a minus-5 rating through 30 contests this season as arguably the Rangers' most important forward.
More News
-
Rangers' Artemi Panarin: Ready to rock•
-
Rangers' Artemi Panarin: Game-time decision Friday•
-
Rangers' Artemi Panarin: Still sporting non-contact sweater•
-
Rangers' Artemi Panarin: Remains unavailable•
-
Rangers' Artemi Panarin: Won't play Sunday•
-
Rangers' Artemi Panarin: Produces power-play helper•