Panarin scored a goal on three shots, dished an assist and added two PIM in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Canucks.

Panarin opened the scoring with a power-play tally in the first period and set up Adam Fox's goal on another power play in the third. This was Panarin's fourth multi-point effort of the season, and he's gotten on the scoresheet in all eight games so far. The star winger is up to four goals, eight assists and 31 shots on net to go with an even plus-minus rating.