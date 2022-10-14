Panarin recorded a goal and three assists, guiding the Rangers to a 7-3 victory over the Wild on Thursday.

Panarin is serving notice on the NHL. The 30-year-old left winger is playing like the 27-year-old version of himself. That season, Panarin completed a career-best 32-goal campaign. It was the third time during his first five seasons he reached the 30-goal milestone. Over the last two seasons, however, Panarin recorded a combined 39 goals. With primary linemates Alexis Lafreniere and Vincent Trocheck drawing assists Thursday, Panarin closed out the Rangers' dominant first period with his first tally of the season.