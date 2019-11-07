Rangers' Artemi Panarin: Enjoying six-game point streak
Panarin had a goal and an assist in a 5-1 win over the Red Wings on Wednesday.
Panarin rounded out the scoring late in the third period with his seventh goal of the year, which leads the team. He also tops the Rangers with 14 points after his two-point outing Wednesday , upping his point streak to six games in the process. The first-year Ranger appears well on his way to another 80-point season.
